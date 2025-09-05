Madharaasi vs The Conjuring Last Rites Morning Occupancy Day 1: Horror Drama Beats Sivakarthikeyan Starrer

Madharaasi vs The Conjuring Last Rites Morning Occupancy Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi has been one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year. The psychological thriller has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi marks Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd project as a lead star. In fact, Sivakarthikeyan has collaborated with AR Murugadoss for the first time and it has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. Interestingly, Madharaasi has been witnessing a box office clash with The Conjuring Last Rites in the Tamil belt.

For the uninitiated, The Conjuring Last Rites is a horror drama and happens to be the ninth and the last installment of the Conjuring franchise. Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring Last Rites features Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead as they reprise their role of Lorraine and Ed Warren for the last time. It is reported that The Conjuring: Last Rites is based on the real-life Smurl haunting case. Touted to be the sequel to the 2021 release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Conjuring Last Rites was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and has managed to create a lot of buzz.

Madharaasi Morning Occupancy Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madharaasi has managed to record an occupancy of 46.22% during the morning shows on opening day

The Conjuring Last Rites Morning Occupancy Day 1 (Tamil)

Interestingly, The Conjuring Last Rites saw a good start in the Tamil belt and recorded a footfall of 49.941% during morning shows on the day of release which speaks highly of the franchise's craze among the audience.

Madharaasi vs The Conjuring Last Rites Morning Occupancy Day 1

It is evident that despite all the buzz, Madharaasi has failed to beat The Conjuring Last Rites in footfalls during the morning shows today (September 5, 2025). It will be interesting to see if the horror drama will be able to hold the lead in the coming days.