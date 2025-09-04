Madharaasi: Will Sivakarthikeyan & AR Murugadoss' Film Succeed At Box Office? Check Early Report

Will Madharaasi Succeed At Box Office: There's significant buzz surrounding the release of the Tamil film Madharaasi. But the big question remains, will it live up to the expectations? In recent times, Tamil cinema has delivered hits like Amaran and Siva, raising the bar for new releases. Can Madharaasi match or surpass the benchmark set by these successes? With anticipation building, fans and trade analysts alike are curious about the film's opening day box office performance. Based on early reports and industry trends, we take a closer look at whether Madharaasi has what it takes to emerge as the next big Tamil blockbuster.

Madharaasi Box Office Prediction Day 1

According to Koimoi's early prediction, Madharaasi is expected to gross somewhere around 8 to 10 crores on Day 1. The majority of the people are expected to walk due to Eid-e-Milad holiday in Tamil Nadu. Madharaasi is expected to earn the most in Tamil Nadu, with minor earnings in other states as well.

Will Madharaasi Succeed At Box Office?

Madharaasi is made on a budget of Rs. 180 crores, as per Times of India. And, Madharaasi has already reportedly earned 100 crores in the pre-release business. Therefore, the movie is in profit ahead of its release. But, when it comes to box office earnings, Madharaasi is not expected to beat the kind of collection Amaran did. Let us further wait for the theatrical run of the movie and the box office report to come.

Madharaasi is one of Tamil cinema's most awaited films this year-and for good reason. It brings together the powerhouse duo of Sivakarthikeyan and director A.R. Murugadoss for the first time, a pairing that fans have long hoped to see. The film promises to be an action-packed drama with strong emotional layers. It also features an impressive cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, expectations are high on every front. While the theatrical release is locked for September 5, the movie will stream later on Amazon Prime Video, giving it a wider reach post-cinema.