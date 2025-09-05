Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Film Beat Coolie's Record In Overseas Market?

Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakartikeyan promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride with the release of his new film, and he didn't disappoint. While the critics have lauded his acting prowess and impressive performance, they have been disappointed with the second half. Despite the mixed reviews, the cinephiles have given thumbs up to the action thriller.

DID MADHAARASI EARN RS 100 CRORE EVEN BEFORE RELEASE?

The film has remained in the headlines, courtesy of the rumours surrounding the profits made by the producers. Did Madharasi earn Rs 100 crore from non-theatrical rights even before the release?

The production house has earned Rs 40 crore from the OTT rights and Rs 26 crore from the satellite rights, all thanks to Sivakarthikeyan's stardom.

Madharaasi's OTT rights have been sold to Prime Video for an exorbitant amount. "Madharaasi is expected to premiere on Prime Video after the four-week theatrical window is completed. South films usually release on OTT platforms after four weeks, which means the movie will be available for streaming in the first week of October 2025. Prime Video has shelled Rs 40 crore for the digital rights of Madharaasi, all thanks to Sivakarthikeyan's fandom," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

MADHARAASI TAMIL NADU DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi has registered a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, minting Rs 10 crore, according to Pinkvilla. Rajinikanth's Coolie, which released on August 14, has raked in Rs 44.5 crore in Tamil Nadu on the first day at the box office, as per Sacnilk.

As per Sacnilk's data, the movie minted Rs 13 crore in all the languages on Friday (September 5). The numbers are expected to increase on the weekend as the pre-advance sales for Saturday have indicated that the movie has garnered buzz among the audience.

The A.R. Murugadoss directorial recorded a solid pre-sales for the second day in Tamil Nadu, earning over Rs 4 crore.

MADHARAASI WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1: DID IT BEAT COOLIE?

Coolie emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film on first day with a box office collection of Rs 151 crore (gross). Did Madharaasi beat Coolie's record? No, it didn't.

Madharaasi earned Rs 21 crore, as per the early estimates. Although the film couldn't come closer to breaking Coolie's record, it did manage to create hype among the moviegoers.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan's last film, Amaran, grossed ₹35 crore worldwide on its opening day. It was the fourth-highest first-day gross for a Tamil film of 2024.

Madharaadi also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.