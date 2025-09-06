Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan’s Movie Sees Good Start; Creates Record On Opening Day

Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's fans have plenty to celebrate as the release of his latest film Madharaasi has managed to create a massive buzz in the town.. This psychological action thriller, directed and penned by A. R. Murugadoss, features a stellar cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sachana Namidass, and Prem Kumar. The film has been eagerly awaited by audiences this year.

To note, Madharaasi is particularly significant as it marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with director A. R. Murugadoss. Additionally, this project is notable for being Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd lead role in his acting career. The film's storyline revolves around an ordinary man who finds himself caught up in the criminal underworld after his girlfriend becomes involved in a perilous plot. Released amid a massive buzz, Madharaasi has been creating waves not just in India but across the world as well. In facr, this Sivakarthikeyan starrer has created a record at the worldwide box office on the opening day.

Madharaasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Madharaasi has made a worldwide collection of Rs 20 crores on the opening day

Madharaasi Records Sivakarthikeyan's Second Highest Worldwide Opener

Interestingly, with an opening day collection of Rs 20cr at the worldwide box office, Madharaasi has emerged as Sivakarthikeyan's second highest worldwide opener after Amaran which had minted Rs 34.70cr worldwide on its day of release

Meanwhile, during an interview with India Today, Sivakarthikeyan called Madharaasi a 'commercial mass entertainer and stated that he hasn't done this kind of intense action before which intrigued him. Besides he has been quite elated to collaborate with AR Murgadoss for the first time. "It's so easy working with Murugadoss sir, there's no tension on the sets. He's a relaxed man, always calm and composed," he added.