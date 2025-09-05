Madharaasi X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Sivakarthikeyan & A R Murugadoss' Action Thriller Movie

Madharaasi X Review: The Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, officially hit theaters on 5 September 2025. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in primary roles, alongside supporting performances by Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

With the release of Madharaasi in theaters, viewers have started sharing their reactions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The film had drawn significant attention online even before its release. As early screenings continue, audience feedback is expected in the coming hours and days. Some of these initial responses are given below.

Film Overview and Technical Team

Madharaasi was first announced in September 2023 under the working titles SKxARM and SK23, marking the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss, as well as being Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd lead role. Principal photography started in February 2024 and concluded in May 2025, with filming locations including Chennai and Pondicherry. The official title of the film was confirmed in February 2025.

The technical team behind the project includes cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, and action director Kevin Kumar. Music composition and vocals are credited to Anirudh Ravichander. Production design was handled by Arun Venjaramoodu, while costumes were designed by Deepali Noor and Perumal Selvam. Visual effects work involved Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells, and the sound department included Suren and Azhagiya Koothan, with dubbing managed at Seed Studios.

The film's narrative follows a gun-smuggling syndicate operating in Tamil Nadu. The story centers on an ordinary man drawn into the underworld after his partner becomes entangled with the criminals. As law enforcement pursues the syndicate, the protagonist's struggle escalates, portraying a tense sequence of events that interweaves personal conflict with wider criminal activity.

As Madharaasi continues its theatrical run across India and international markets, audiences are expected to share more detailed reactions in the coming days, providing further insight into the film's reception.