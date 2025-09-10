Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Still Struggles To Hit 50Cr Mark

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends: Sivakarthikeyan's film Madharasi has been performing fairly well at the box office so far. However, whether it will ultimately be declared a hit depends on its ability to cross the Rs. 180 crore benchmark, the film's estimated budget. Reports suggest that a major chunk of the earnings came during the first week, and like most releases, Madharasi may experience a dip in collections as it enters its second week. As of now, the film has yet to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark. Will today be the day it finally does? Let's take a look at the early box office report.

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk's report, Madharasi saw around 22% of fall on Tuesday, grossing Rs. 3.2 crores at the box office. This made the overall box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 44.5 crores.

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends

As per the reports, Madharasi has grossed Rs. 1.11 crores at the box office on Day 6 (Wednesday) as of 7 pm. The total box office collection of Madharasi stands at Rs. 45.61 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Madharasi Hit 50 Cr Today?

Since Madharasi has been seeing a significant fall in the collection on weekdays, we doubt whether the movie will be able to hit 50 crore mark. If the movie continues to see a fall today as well, it might gross somewhere around 2.5 crores by the end of the day. This will move the overall collection up to somewhere around 47-48 crores. It seems it's going to take one more day for Madharasi to finally hit 50 crores.

Madharasi Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 13.65 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 12.1 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 11.4 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 4.15 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.11 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 45.61 Cr (early trends)

Madharasi Budget

According to Filmibeat's report, Sivakarthikeyan's action entertainer Madharasi has been made on a staggering budget of Rs. 180 crores. This amount reportedly covers large-scale production elements including grand sets, stylized action sequences, high-end VFX, and an extensive promotional campaign across multiple languages. With such a big investment, the film is under pressure to deliver strong box office numbers to be considered a commercial success. While the film opened to a decent response, it still has a long way to go in order to recover its cost. The coming days will be crucial for Madharasi's box office journey.