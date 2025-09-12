Madharasi Box Office Day 8 Early Updates: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Beats Thug Life At India Tamil Net BO

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: We predicted that Madharasi would come close to the Rs. 50 crore mark by the end of its first week, but might fall just short, and that's exactly what happened. The film's box office collection stood at Rs. 49 crores after week one. As we move into the second week, the question remains: will Madharasi's earnings slow down? Since today is Friday, there's usually a boost, especially for Sivakarthikeyan's film. But is Madharasi experiencing that surge? Let's take a look at today's early box office trends.

Also Read After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Moves To High Court To Protect His Identity Against AI Deepfakes

According to Filmibeat, the budget of Madharasi is estimated to be around Rs. 70 crores. This includes production, cast, crew, and marketing expenses. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, invested heavily in high-quality visuals and action sequences, which contributed to the overall cost. Despite being a big-budget movie, the makers aimed to balance commercial elements with a compelling story to attract a wide audience. With such a significant investment, expectations for strong box office returns were high. Madharasi's performance in its opening week will be closely watched given its substantial budget.

Madharasi Box Office Collection Week 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Madharasi experienced a 19% drop in box office collections on Day 7 (Thursday), grossing Rs. 2.02 crores. This brought the film's total box office collection for its first week to Rs. 49.02 crores.

Madharasi Beats Thug Life At Tamil Net Box Office

As per Sacnilk's report, Madharasi has grossed Rs. 43.6 crores at the India Tamil net box office, while Thug Life has grossed only Rs. 42.14 crores. Indeed, Madharasi successfully beats Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates

As per the reports, Madharasi has grossed Rs. 0.52 crores at the box office on Day 8 (1st Friday) as of 5 pm. This makes the overall box office collection of Madharasi stand at Rs. 49.54 crores. Well, in the early trend report too, Madharasi has not yet hit the 50 crore mark.

Madharasi Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 13.65 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 12.1 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 11.4 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 4.15 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 2.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 2.02 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 49.02 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 0.52 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 49.54 Cr (early trends)