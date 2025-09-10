Madharasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday): Sivakarthikeyan's Film Falls 50% Behind Amaran

Madharasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi drew comparisons with his earlier blockbuster Amaran, leaving many curious if it could match up to that success. According to Bollywood Reviewz, Madharasi was produced on a hefty budget of Rs. 180 crores. Now, with five days behind it, the film has yet to recover even half of the investment at the worldwide box office. Let's take a closer look at Madharasi's global box office collection as of Day 5:

Madharasi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday)

According to Sacnilk's report, Madharasi has grossed Rs. 73.25 crores at the worldwide box office on Day 5 (Tuesday). The movie saw around 5 crores rise at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. The overseas box office collection of Madharasi stands at Rs. 21 crores as of Day 5.

Madharasi Fails To beat Amaran

When talking about Amaran's days worldwide box office collection, it stands at Rs. 155 crores. Therefore, Madharasi is nowhere close to Amaran's worldwide collection. So far, Madharasi is around 50% behind what Amaran grossed in 5 days at the worldwide box office.

India net box office collection day 5- Rs. 44.50 cr

Worldwide box office collection day 5- Rs. 73.25 cr

Overseas box office collection day 5- Rs. 21 cr

India gross box office collection day 5- Rs. 52.25 cr

Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends

As per the reports, Madharasi has so far grossed Rs. 0.82 crores at the box office on Day 6 (Wednesday) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Madharasi stand at Rs. 45.32 crores. Madharasi might see a little fall at the box office today. To note, the movie grossed 4.15 crores on Monday and 3.2 crores on Tuesday.

Madharasi Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 13.65 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 12.1 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 11.4 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 4.15 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 0.82 Cr (as of 5.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 45.32 Cr (early trends)