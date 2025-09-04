Malavika Expresses Gratitude As Hridayapoorvam Becomes A Milestone In Her Journey

Malavika has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her performance in Hridayapoorvam, a film that has marked a special milestone in her career. The actor, who shared screen space with the legendary Mohanlal under the direction of Sathyan Anthikad, opened up about her heartfelt gratitude and the overwhelming response in a moving note.

Sharing her emotions, Malavika wrote:"Thank you for all the love that's been pouring in the last few days. It's been blurry in the most beautiful way possible ❤ There's been very few instances in my life where I've had this many people reach out to me and that's when you know a film has touched hearts ❤ Sathyan Sir, thank you for giving me Haritha. It has been a dream of mine since I began acting to work with you. Beyond my deep admiration for your films, what has always moved me most is the way you write your female characters- with such depth, nuance, and grace. They live, breathe, and linger long after the story ends. You've been so incredibly kind, sensitive, and thoughtful throughout the process- making the experience feel not just creatively fulfilling, but also deeply personal and nurturing. This chapter will always have the most colourful bookmark in my journey ❤ @mohanlal sir everyone already knows how incredible you are as an actor. It feels silly to state the obvious. But what's stayed with me the most is the kindness and genuine care you've shown me, especially as a younger actor trying to find my way. You've been so patient and supportive, always encouraging me and making the set feel like a lovely, welcoming place. You always knew how to lighten the mood and make tricky, tough days feel a little easier. Honestly, I never imagined I'd get the chance to work alongside you in such a meaningful role, and it ended up being one of the most precious experiences of my life. I'm truly grateful-not just for the opportunity itself, but for the kindness and generosity you gave me at every step. It meant more than I can ever put into words. Also you're such a pookie and so adorable 😊❤ Wasn't pookie lal the perfect nickname for him? 🎀😅🥰 Go watch our film in theatres if you haven't already. I promise you it'll steal at least a tiny bit of your heart ❤"

With this note, Malavika highlighted the deep impact Hridayapoorvam has had on her journey as an actor, calling it one of the most cherished chapters of her career. After this milestone with Mohanlal, she now gears up for another big moment with The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas, followed by Sardar 2 with Karthi, cementing her place among the top league of actors across industries.