Malavika Mohanan Reveals Rajinikanth Once Called To Praise Her Performance And Success

Malavika Mohanan is basking in the glory of Hridayapoorvam, her recent Malayalam release that has emerged as a major success. The film not only stands as a milestone in her career but also marks her first-time collaboration with veteran superstar Mohanlal, making it a truly special achievement. While celebrating this high, Malavika also looked back on one of the most memorable experiences of her career, a personal phone call from none other than Rajinikanth.

Recounting the incident in a recent interview, Malavika shared in detail "I get a call from this one PR person from Tamil industry, and I had his number saved. I picked up the call, and he was like, he was super frantic. He was like, Ma, Rajinikanth sir is trying to call you, and you're not picking up. And I'm like, wait, you know, I don't have any missed calls from Rajinikanth sir, but I don't know what I expected it to pop up as. I was like, wait. And I got the call, and I was like, what do I do now? So, even I don't know what to do. What do you do if you miss a call from Rajinikanth if he's called you? And he's like, call back, call back. So, I go back to the number, and I call, and, you know, this one person picks up who's not Rajinikanth sir. I can tell that from the hello. And I'm like, hi, this is Malavika Mohan, I think Rajinikanth sir had called me. Okay, one moment. And then, like, next thing I know, Rajinikanth sir comes on the call, and he was like, Malavika, I just saw Master, and you look so pretty, and the film is such an astounding success, and I'm so happy for you. And I'm like, that's so sweet of him to do that."

For Malavika, the warmth of Rajinikanth's gesture was a reminder of the kindness and humility that defines the legend. She described it as one of the most heartwarming moments in her journey so far.With Hridayapoorvam solidifying her position in Malayalam cinema, Malavika continues to scale new heights. She is now set to share the screen with Prabhas in The Raja Saab and reunite with Karthi for Sardar 2, cementing her presence across major film industries.