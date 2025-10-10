Marutham First Review: Vidharth-Rakshana Starrer Film About Farmer’s Struggle Receives Early Industry Feedback

Marutham First Review: Marutham, a Tamil thriller-drama directed by V. Gajendran, is set to release today, October 10, 2025, in theaters. Starring Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Varghese, and Thinanthorum Nagaraj the film centers on a farmer whose life is thrown into turmoil when his ancestral land is auctioned without his knowledge.

Film industry tracker Ramesh Bala has rated the film 3.5/5 in his post on X (formerly Twitter). He summarized the storyline as follows: the protagonist's farmland is auctioned off for a loan he never took, and the narrative explores how the mystery is resolved in an engaging way. Ramesh Bala noted that Vidharth's performance appears natural, while newcomer Rakshana delivers a commendable performance. Support from actors Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbiaiah, and Thinanthorum Nagaraj was highlighted.

The music, composed by N. R. Raghunanthan, was described as apt for the film's tone. Bala also mentioned that Gajendran's screenplay is focused and tightly contained within a two-hour runtime, providing a concise storytelling approach. The review ends by describing the film as "a good outing," signaling a generally positive reception from the preview audience.

Plot Overview

The story follows Kanniyappan, a hardworking farmer living a peaceful life in his village. His routine is disrupted when he discovers that his ancestral farmland has been auctioned off due to an unpaid loan that he never took. Shocked and desperate, Kanniyappan embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind the fraudulent transaction and reclaim his land. The narrative delves into themes of rural hardships, corruption, and personal resilience.

Technical Details and Credits

The film is produced by C. Venkatesan. Cinematography is handled by Arul K. Somasundharam, with editing by Chandru B. Art direction is by Dhamu MFA, while T. Udhayakumar is responsible for sound design. Lyrics for the songs are penned by Neethi, and co-directors A. M. Selva and Mohan Kumar contributed to the project. The film's publicity is managed by A. Raja, and the music is released under Saregama India Limited, an RPSG Group Company.

