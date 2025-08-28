National-Award Winner Shilpa Rao X Anirudh: Cross-Industry Musical Storm With ‘Unadhu Enadhu’ From Madharaasi

National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao has lent her vocals for 'Unadhu Enadhu' track from the upcoming Tamil psychological action thriller, Madharaasi, releasing on September 5. The song is out now and it carries all the elements that makes it a potential ultimate party number. With flavours of melodious tunes, the magic of guitar strings, a pop vibe with adrenaline rush, high notes and an impressive vocal range, Unadhu Enadhu is poised to become another strong addition to Shilpa Rao's list of chartbusters.

Considering that Shilpa has moulded the new-age musical space with hits like Besharam Rang, Kaavalaa, Chuttamalle, Chaleya, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Not Ramaiya Vasatavaiya and more, Unadhu Enadhu is sure to be a strong addition to her discography. After establishing herself as a formidable singer in Bollywood, she is expanding her appeal and presence in the South Indian music industry with songs like Chuttamelle, Oh My Baby, Kaavalaa and the upcoming one, Unadhu Enadhu which is sure to become a top pick for road trips!

Shilpa's discography features songs with a variety of flavours and this aspect throws light on her versatile range as a singer. From peppy numbers to soulful ballads like 'Barbaad' from the recent megahit 'Saiyaara', the National Award-winning singer is carving a niche in the musical space for audiences across demographics.

Currently, Shilpa Rao is fresh off her National Award win. During the recently announced 71st National Awards, she received the honour of Best Playback Singer for the song 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan', affirming herself as a musical powerhouse. Given that she fuses each song with her infectious vocals and energy, Unadhu Enadhu is sure to strike a chord with her fans and audiences alike!