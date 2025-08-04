Oho Enthan Baby OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rudra And Mithila Palkar Movie Online

Oho Enthan Baby OTT Release: After its theatrical release on July 11, 2025, the Tamil romantic drama Oho Enthan Baby is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The film, which features Rudra and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, will begin streaming on Netflix from August 8. It will be available in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Oho Enthan Baby tells the story of Ashwin, an aspiring filmmaker who believes he has found true love. However, his inability to emotionally connect leads to the breakdown of the relationship. In the aftermath, Ashwin channels his heartbreak into a film project, an unfinished script that mirrors his own emotional state. As the story unfolds, Ashwin is forced to reckon with his choices and face the difficult question: should he pursue what he has lost or come to terms with his own flaws?

Backed by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the Film Heads to OTT with a Multilingual Release

The film is produced by Raahul and Vishnu Vishal under the banners of Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Romeo Pictures. The supporting cast includes Mysskin, Anju Kurian, Redin Kingsley, Geetha Kailasam, Karunakaran, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, and others. The musical score has been composed by Jen Martin, with cinematography by Harish Kannan and editing by RC Pranav.

The story is penned by Mukesh Manjunath, with additional dialogues and screenplay contributions by Sharadha and Manjunath. The production features an extensive team of technicians and creatives, with sound design by Sync Cinema and VFX handled by Resol FX.

Oho Enthan Baby is positioned as a character-driven narrative that explores emotional vulnerability, loss, and the complexity of personal growth. With its release on Netflix, the film is expected to reach a wider audience beyond its theatrical footprint.

For those who missed its run in cinemas, the digital premiere on August 8 offers an opportunity to watch the film at home in the language of their choice.