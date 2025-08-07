Oho Enthan Baby OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rudra And Mithila Palkar Movie Online

Oho Enthan Baby OTT Release: Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Oho Enthan Baby was released in theaters on July 11, 2025, and is now preparing for its streaming debut. The film will start streaming on Netflix from August 8 and will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The story centers on Ashwin, a budding filmmaker who believes he has discovered true love. However, his inability to see past his own emotional flaws results in the relationship falling apart. Struggling to cope, Ashwin begins to channel his heartbreak into a film project, one that remains incomplete as he grapples with unresolved emotions. The narrative follows his journey as he faces a crucial decision: to chase after a love lost or to confront the self that drove it away.

Oho Enthan Baby Heads To OTT

Leading the cast are Rudra and Mithila Palkar, who portray the central characters in this romantic drama. The cast also includes Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, and Balaji Sakthivel, among others.

The film has been jointly produced by Raahul and Vishnu Vishal, under the banners of Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Romeo Pictures. KV Durai and Javid are credited as co-producers, with Good Show handling co-production duties.

On the technical front, the cinematography is handled by Harish Kannan and editing by RC Pranav. Music is composed by Jen Martin, while Rajesh serves as the art director. Rugger Ram has choreographed the stunt sequences, and the dance choreography is by Bobby and Sathish Krishnan. The story was written by Mukesh Manjunath, with additional screenplay and dialogue contributions from Sharadha.

Post-production responsibilities were overseen by Mango Post, with color grading by K. Arun Sangameshvar. The film's sound design comes from Sync Cinema, with mixing handled by Aravind Menon. Publicity and marketing are being managed by DEC, with Think Music holding the audio rights.

With its OTT release set for tonight (August 8), Oho Enthan Baby will now be accessible to a wider audience, including those who may have missed it in theaters.