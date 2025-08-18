OneIndia Honours Real-Life Heroes As Chennai Harbour Coolies Join Fans For Coolie's Special Celebration

Oneindia hosted a unique event, transforming a film screening into a tribute to real-life heroes. The team invited 100 coolies from Chennai Harbour and 50 readers to watch Rajinikanth's new release Coolie. This initiative aimed to connect the world of cinema with the everyday struggles of these hardworking individuals. While the film is setting the cash registers jingling, OneIndia organised a special screening to bring smiles to the faces of those who serve the city round the clock.

The campaign, titled "From Chennai Harbour to the Big Screen," was crafted to bridge the gap between fiction and reality. The coolies, whose daily perseverance mirrors the film's essence, were honoured guests. Additionally, 50 readers were selected through an open contest to join this special event, creating a shared moment of joy and respect.

Celebrating Real Heroes Through Cinema

Ravanan N., CEO of OneIndia, expressed his thoughts on this initiative and said that OneIndia wanted to put spotlight on the people who are the unsung heroes of the city.

"At Oneindia, we believe in the power of stories, not only the ones told on screen but also those lived in silence every single day. By bringing together the coolies of Chennai Harbour and our readers for the screening of Coolie, we wanted to shine a light on unsung heroes while celebrating the unifying magic of cinema. This is our way of honouring real lives, real struggles, and real Bharat," he said.

The atmosphere in the theatre was electric with more than just applause. It resonated with genuine reactions and gratitude. From cheers during pivotal scenes to silent acknowledgments, the event highlighted cinema's deep emotional connection with everyday heroes.

Blending Entertainment With Empathy

This gesture by OneIndia showcases their commitment to merging entertainment with empathy and recognition with reach. They have proven that a film launch can transcend mere promotions and become a narrative in itself. Through such initiatives, they continue to demonstrate storytelling's potential for social impact.

By organising this event, OneIndia has set an example of how media can play a role in acknowledging unsung heroes while celebrating cinema's magic. The initiative not only honoured these individuals but also brought communities together in appreciation of their resilience.

Talking about Coolie, the action thriller has created new records at the box office. It emerged as the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The film starring Rajinikanth in a lead role has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The highly-anticipated flick featured Aamir Khan in a special cameo apperance.