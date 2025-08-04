Paranthu Po OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Shiva And Grace Antony's Movie Online

Paranthu Po OTT Release: The Tamil-language road musical comedy Paranthu Po, which stars Shiva and Grace Antony in key roles, is set to make its OTT debut. After its theatrical release on July 4, 2025, the film is now scheduled to stream on JioHotstar starting August 5. It will be available in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

Paranthu Po is directed by filmmaker Ram, who also co-produced the film under the banners Seven Seas and Seven Hills Productions, in association with JioHotstar and GKS Bros Productions. The ensemble cast includes Shiva, Grace Antony, Master Mithul Ryan, Anjali, Aju Varghese, and Vijay Yesudas, with several others appearing in supporting roles.

Paranthu Po: Story, Music, and Crew Highlights

The film had its international premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 4, 2025, before hitting Indian theaters in July. Set against the backdrop of rural South India, Paranthu Po follows a quirky and heartwarming journey between a father and son. The story centers around Anbu, an energetic eight-year-old boy, and his father, Gokul, who lead a typical upper-middle-class life filled with work pressures and everyday aspirations. An unexpected turn during one of Anbu's misadventures leads the duo into an eventful road trip through sun-drenched landscapes and chance encounters.

The musical component of the film has been shaped by composers Santhosh Dhayanidhi and Yuvan Shankar Raja, while cinematography is handled by N. K. Ekambaram and editing by Mathi V. S. Madhan Karky contributed lyrics for the songs. The film's technical crew also includes production designer Kumar Gangappan, stunt coordinator Stunt Silva, and costume designer Chandrakant Sonawane.

Paranthu Po was filmed extensively in various locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It blends elements of comedy, family drama, and travelogue aesthetics, contributing to its tone. The film is being brought for digital streaming by JioHotstar, which also played a role in its production and distribution.

For viewers who missed the theatrical run, the film's release on JioHotstar provides an opportunity to catch it from home starting August 5.