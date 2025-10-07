Pradeep Ranganathan's LIK Withdraws From Diwali Race, Clearing The Way For His ‘Dude' To Release

LIK Withdraws From Diwali Race With 'Dude': The Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has officially postponed its release, clearing the way for Dude, which also stars him, to hit theaters on October 17.

Earlier reports had suggested that both films, Dude and LIK, would release simultaneously during the 2025 Diwali season. However, an official statement from the LIK production team confirmed that the film has been pulled from the festive lineup to avoid a clash at the box office.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has appeared in only two films as a lead actor so far, has gained attention among younger audiences, and both Dude and LIK were positioned as his next major projects. With LIK's postponement, Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran, now takes the spotlight for the Diwali release. The film features Mamitha Baiju in the lead female role, with Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini in significant supporting roles. The soundtrack is composed by Sai Abhyankar, and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

LIK Postponed To December To Avoid Clashing With 'Dude'

LIK, directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Nayanthara along with SS Lalit Kumar, features an ensemble cast including S. J. Suryah, Keerthi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri Kishan, Shah Rah, and Malavika. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman. The film recently released a teaser that received a favorable response from audiences, raising expectations for its release.

In their official statement, the LIK team said, "Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025. Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it's wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of DUDE for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office!"

With this adjustment, Dude becomes the main Tamil release for Diwali 2025 featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, while LIK is now slated for a winter release, allowing both films to reach audiences without overlapping at the box office.