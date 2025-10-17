Rachita Ram Reveals Marriage Plans: Coolie Actress Confirms She Will Soon Step Into Married Life

Rachita Ram On Marriage: Actor Rachita Ram, who recently made her Tamil debut in Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, has revealed that she will soon be entering married life. The actress, who played the antagonist Kalyani in the action drama, confirmed the news during a recent public appearance in Bengaluru, leaving fans curious about her upcoming wedding.

According to a report by Tamil Oneindia, Rachita recently spoke about her marriage during an event in Bengaluru, where she was asked about her personal life. Responding to questions about marriage, she said, "In a few days, I'll be stepping into married life. I don't have any particular dream about what my husband should be like. My family is actively looking for a suitable match for me." The statement, which quickly spread across social media, has sparked widespread speculation among her followers.

Career Highlights of Rachita Ram

Rachita Ram, often referred to as the "Dimple Queen" of Kannada cinema, was born as Bindhiya Ram on October 3, 1993, in Bengaluru. Coming from an artistic background, she is the daughter of Bharatanatyam dancer K. S. Ram. Rachita also trained in the classical dance form and has reportedly performed in more than 50 stage shows before turning to acting.

Before her transition to films, she appeared on television, including in the Kannada serial Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu, where she acted alongside her sister, Nithya Ram. Her breakthrough in cinema came with the 2013 Kannada film Bulbul, for which she received a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress. Over the years, Rachita has appeared in several commercially successful and critically noted projects, including Ranna (2015), Chakravyuha (2016), Bharjari (2017), Ayogya (2018), and Seetharama Kalyana (2019).

Her filmography also includes Natasaarvabhowma, Monsoon Raaga, and Kranti, which reinforced her standing as one of the leading actresses in the Kannada film industry. After over a decade of work in Sandalwood, she ventured into Tamil cinema with Coolie (2025), a film that became her highest-grossing release.

Rachita's announcement about her impending marriage points to a new chapter in her life and career. Fans are now waiting to see when the actress will officially introduce her partner.