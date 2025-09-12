Rajinikanth's Coolie Streaming On OTT After Theatrical Release Faces Piracy Concerns

Coolie Hit By Piracy: Coolie, the Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, was released in theaters worldwide on 14 August 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. The story follows a former coolie union leader who investigates the suspicious death of a friend, uncovering a dangerous crime syndicate and confronting hidden identities and criminal operations.

Piracy Concerns

Reports indicate that Coolie fell victim to piracy following its theatrical release, and pirated versions have continued to appear online after the film's OTT debut. These pirated copies on various illegal websites raise concerns about the potential impact on the movie's official digital streaming and underscore ongoing challenges for filmmakers and producers in combating online piracy.

Despite ongoing efforts and legal measures, film piracy remains a persistent challenge in the Indian entertainment industry. Major releases across languages frequently face similar issues, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement and greater public awareness.

Piracy impacts revenue and diminishes the work of everyone involved in filmmaking, from actors and writers to technicians and crew. Supporting films through official channels, whether in theaters or on authorized digital platforms, is essential to safeguard the industry's future and ensure fair returns for all contributors.

Disclaimer: Filmibeat condemns all forms of piracy. Under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Copyright Act, 1957, piracy is a punishable offense. We encourage our readers to support the creative industry by using legal platforms and refraining from accessing or distributing pirated content.