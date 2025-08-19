Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Reunite In Lokesh Kanagaraj Film? Here's What Industry Buzz Says

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Rumored to Team Up: Speculation is gaining ground in the Tamil film industry about a potential collaboration between two of its biggest stars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. If reports circulating among industry trackers prove accurate, the actors could be seen together on screen for the first time in over four decades, with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj expected to direct the project.

Film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai posted on social media about the possibility of the two veterans joining hands after 46 years. This was followed by further claims from tracker Amutha Bharathi, who suggested that Lokesh Kanagaraj's immediate project might be the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film, to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). According to these posts, Lokesh had met both stars before the release of Coolie and narrated a dual-hero script.

While neither the actors nor the production house has issued an official statement, the discussion has gained traction among fans and trade circles. Some of the speculation has even extended to the possible nature of the roles, with unconfirmed reports suggesting Kamal Haasan could be cast as the protagonist and Rajinikanth as the antagonist.

Buzz About Potential Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film Follows Recent Releases

The timing of the buzz comes shortly after Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie hit theaters on August 14, 2025. The film, led by Rajinikanth and backed by Sun Pictures, has an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Set against the backdrop of smuggling networks, Coolie explores shifting alliances and personal vendettas within a crime syndicate.

Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, was last seen in Thug Life (2025), a gangster drama directed by Mani Ratnam. Despite high expectations and a star-heavy cast, the film underperformed commercially. Kamal Haasan had previously collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj on Vikram (2022), a major box office success that helped establish the so-called "Lokesh Cinematic Universe."

If the new project materializes, it would mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan since the late 1970s, when both appeared in several films before branching off into parallel superstar careers. For now, industry observers stress that the development remains speculative, with further clarity expected only if an official announcement is made by RKFI or the director.

Until then, the possibility of two of Tamil cinema's biggest names sharing screen space again continues to fuel anticipation in Kollywood circles.