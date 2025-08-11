Rajinikanth’s Coolie Powerhouse Storm: 1.2 Million Tickets Sold on Leading Platform, Setting All-Time Record

Sun Pictures' Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj mega pan-India action spectacle Coolie: The Powerhouse is all set for a thunderous global release in just three days, hitting cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2025. Superstar Rajinikanth has already created history as Coolie scored big and smashed records by registering a staggering 1.2 million ticket sales on the country's leading ticket booking platform - the highest ever for an Indian film before release, igniting a frenzy across the nation.

True to his stature, Rajinikanth's name has long been synonymous with shattering records and setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema, and Coolie is proving no different. The advance booking wave has not only taken the Tamil, Telugu, and overseas markets by storm but is also registering impressive momentum for its Hindi version, signaling a true pan-India domination in the making.

Coolie - The Powerhouse is fueling nationwide frenzy ahead of its release. Headlined by the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth, this ₹400 crore mega-production features a dream ensemble cast - Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan - under the direction of mass cinema maestro Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures - also producing the much-awaited Jailer 2 and AA 22 X A6 - and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (of Vikram, Leo, Kaithi, Master fame), Coolie is poised to redefine Indian action cinema as we know it.