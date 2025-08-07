Retta Thala Teaser First Review: Early Reaction Hints At A Slick Action Thriller Led By Arun Vijay

Retta Thala Teaser First Review: The teaser of Retta Thala, the upcoming Tamil action thriller starring Arun Vijay, is set to be officially released on August 7, 2025, at 5 PM. Actor Sivakarthikeyan will be unveiling the teaser. Ahead of the launch, film industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared an early reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the teaser.

In his post, Ramesh Bala noted that he was blown away by the grandeur and production values. He briefly commented on Arun Vijay's performance, saying that the actor impressed him with his screen presence and acting. He also praised the background score by Sam C. S. Additionally, Ramesh Bala mentioned that director Kris Thirukumaran appears to have made a solid action thriller. However, no detailed review or plot insight was shared in the post.

Retta Thala: Cast, Crew, and Production Timeline

Kris Thirukumaran, who previously directed Maan Karate and Gethu, serves as both writer and director for Retta Thala. The film is produced by Bobby Balachandran under BTG Universal and features Siddhi Idnani as the female lead. Tanya Ravichandran plays an important role, and Kannada actor Yogesh Samy appears as the antagonist in his Tamil debut.

Take a Poll

The supporting cast includes Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Balaji Murugadoss, Yog Japee, Nitish Nirmal, and Vincent Asokan. Tijo Tomy served as the director of photography, while Anthony took charge of the editing, and the soundtrack was composed by Sam C. S.

The film was formally introduced on April 4, 2024, with the tentative title AV36. The title Retta Thala was revealed later that month on April 23. The shoot kicked off on April 29 and wrapped up on October 1, 2024.

As the teaser release approaches, the makers have not yet shared additional details about the plot or release date. With early reactions now emerging, the teaser launch is expected to offer a more detailed look into Arun Vijay's next theatrical outing.