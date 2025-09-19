Robo Shankar Death: Beloved Actor's Lifelong Wish Left Unfulfilled Despite Acclaimed Career In Tamil Cinema

Robo Shankar Death: The sudden demise of Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar on September 18, 2025, has left fans and the film industry in shock. Known for his distinctive style and comic timing, Shankar had a long career in cinema and television, but there was a personal aspiration he had carried throughout his journey that remained unfulfilled.

Hailing from Madurai, Shankar initially gained recognition in stage shows, where his robot-style dances earned him the moniker "Robo Shankar." His performances on television reality shows, including Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? and the Siricha Pochu segment of Athu Ithu Ethu, further showcased his mimicry and stand-up comedy skills.

Robo Shankar began with small roles in films like Karkaa Kasadara and Deepavali, but it was Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013) that brought him recognition. Over the next decade, he appeared in more than 80 films, including Maari (2015), which helped establish him as a familiar face in Tamil cinema. He was also seen in Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (2016), Irumbu Thirai (2018), Viswasam (2019), and Cobra (2022), primarily in comedic roles while occasionally taking on supporting or negative characters. His last film, Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu, hit theaters on August 29, 2025.

Robo Shankar's Unfulfilled Wish

Despite his extensive body of work, one of Shankar's lifelong aspirations remained unfulfilled. From childhood, he was a devoted fan of Kamal Haasan, ensuring he watched every film of the veteran actor on its opening day. He often spoke of his admiration in interviews, and videos of him sharing stories about Kamal went viral online. Shankar's connection with Kamal extended beyond fandom; the actor would frequently check on Shankar's health, even calling him during treatment for jaundice.

Earlier this year, Shankar's daughter Indraja welcomed a baby boy. Kamal Haasan personally congratulated the family and named the child "Natchathiran," further highlighting the bond between the actor and his idol.

Yet, despite acting alongside many leading figures in Tamil cinema, Shankar never had the chance to share screen space with Kamal Haasan. This unfulfilled wish was a poignant reality for his family, colleagues, and fans. In tribute, Kamal Haasan wrote on social media:

"'Robo' was only a nickname. In my dictionary, you are human. My brother, will you really leave me just like that? You have finished your work and gone, while mine remains unfinished. Since you have left tomorrow for us, tomorrow now belongs to us."

Shankar is survived by his wife, Priyanka Shankar, and daughter, Indraja Shankar, both of whom have also pursued careers in the entertainment industry. His passing leaves a gap in the Tamil film industry and a reminder of an aspiration that remained just out of reach.