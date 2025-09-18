Robo Shankar Death: Indraja Sankar’s Last Post For The Late Comedian Will Break Your Heart

Robo Shankar Death: Renowned actor and comedian Robo Shankar has passed away. He took his last breath on September 18, 2025. He was 46. For the uninitiated, Robo Shankar, who is best known for his role in Dhanush starrer Maari, was rushed to the hospital lately after he had collapsed on the sets of the television show wherein he was shooting with his wife Priyanka Shankar. While it was touted to be be cause of dehydration and fluctuating blood pressure, he was in ICU at a Chennai Hospital wherein he breathed his last.

According to media reports, Robo Shankar was diagnosed with jaundice months ago and was still on the road to recovery. His significant weight loss had raised concerns among fans. And now, Robo Shankar's sudden demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the entire Tamil film industry along with his family and fans. To note, Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka Shankar and his daughter Indraja Shankar who is married Karthick.

Indraja Shankar's Last Post For Robo Shankar

To note, as the news of Robo Shankar's demise has surfaced, his daughter Indraja's last post for the late actor has also been grabbing eyeballs. Indraja's last post for Robo Shankar was shared on his birthday in June this year. Taking to Instagram, Indraja shared a collage of her childhood pic with Robo Shankar and along with a pic of the Maari actor holding his grandson. She captioned the image as, "Happy father's day appa... The best father i got... u holded me and showed what is world... and now u r holding ur grandson and showing what is world... Missing my golden old days appa... Love u appa... @robosankar_official".

Robo Shankar's Last Family Pic

This isn't all. Robo Shankar's last family pic is also breaking the internet which happens to be clicked during a family function. The pic was clicked during Indraja Sankar's son's first function wherein the entire family (including Robo Shankar, Priyanka, Indraja, Karthick and their son) were dressed in pink coloured outfits as they posed happily for the camera.

Who is Indraja Shankar?

For the uninitiated, Robo Shankar's Indraja Shankar is an actress who made her acting debut with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil. She had also participated in Survivor (Tamil season 1). Indraja was last seen in S. A. Chandrasekhar starrer Kooran. She is married to Karthick since March 2024 and welcomed their son in January this year.