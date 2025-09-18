Robo Shankar Death: Late Comedian’s Last Post Shared 10 Days Before Demise Leaves Fans In Tears

Robo Shankar Death: In one of the most heartbreaking news from the Tamil film industry, renowned stand up comedian Robo Shankar is no more with us. He was 46. According to media reports, the news of his sudden demise came after he was rushed to hospital post fainting on the sets of a television show. It is reported that Robo Shankar, who became a household name with Dhanush's Maari, was hospitalised in Chennai today. However, Robo Shankar's sudden demise has left the everyone shocked and sent a wave of grief among his family, friends and fans.

Reportedly, Robo Shankar was admitted in ICU and there were reports about frequent fluctuations in the blood pressure. It is reported that Robo Shankar was diagnosed with jaundice a few months ago and was still recovering. In fact, his drastic weight loss had also sparked concern among the fans. And now, as Robo Shankar has breathed his last today, his last social media post is breaking the internet

Robo Shankar Last Instagram Post

To note, Robo Shankar's last Instagram post happens to be the promo of his last show TOP COOKU DUPE COOKU Season 2. Shared 10 days before his demise, the promo had Robo Shankar featuring his usual fun and vibrant persona on the sets. As the post is going viral, fans took to the comment section to mourn his demise. On of the Instagram users wrote, "Miss you anna". Another user commented, "Rest in peace anna ipdi sirika vechi alluga vechitu poitiye Naa" (which translates to 'Rest in peace brother. You made me laugh like this and left me crying').

For the uninitiated, Robo Shankar rose to fame after doing robot dance in village shows. He made his acting debut with the 2011 release Rowthiram and went on to be a part of several movies like Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Yaaruda Mahesh, Kappal, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Touring Talkies, Si3, Maari 2, etc. He was las seen in Top Cooku Dupe Cooku season 2 as a contestant and was eliminated last week.

Robo Shankar is survived by wife Priyanka Shankar and daughter Indraja Shankar.