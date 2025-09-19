Robo Shankar Death Real Reason: Here’s What Exactly Happened To Dhanush’s Maari Co-Star

Robo Shankar Death Real Reason: The Tamil film industry is in a state of shock and grief as the renowned comedian and actor Robo Shankar is no more. The most loved actor, who became a household name with his stint in Dhanush's Maari, passes away in Chennai on September 18. He was 46. The news of Robo Shankar's demise came a day after he was hospitalised after he collapsed on a set of a television show. He was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Shankar. The sudden demise has left his fans across the world heartbroken.

It was reported that Robo Shankar was admitted in the ICU and stated that his deteriorating health was due to dehydration and fluctuating blood pressure. In fact, there have been reports that Robo Shankar was diagnosed with jaundice a couple of months ago. Despite being on the path to recovery, his health remained fragile. His noticeable weight loss had alarmed many of his fans, sparking concerns about his well-being. While fans have been mourning Robo Shankar's demise, there have been speculations about what exactly happened to the Maari actor

Robo Shankar Death Real Reason

According to a report published in The Hindu, Dr S. Asokan, CEO of GEM Hospital, stated, "He was admitted in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management. Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly". It was reported that Robo Shankar breathed his last at 8:30 PM on Thursday evening.

To note, Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka Shankar and his daughter Indraja Sankar. Robo Shankar's funeral will take place today in Chennai.

Meanwhile, actor Ravi Mohan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and mourned Robo Shankar's demise. He tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of #RoboShankar brother. A truly remarkable talent taken away too soon. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time".