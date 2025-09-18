Robo Shankar Death: Who Is His Wife Priyanka Shankar? Read Tamil Star Wife's Note On 22nd Anniversary

Who Is Robo Shankar Wife: Actor Robo Shankar has reportedly passed away at the age of 46 after he was admitted to a private hospital. The report of his death was confirmed by Entertainment Industry Tracker, Ramesh Bala. He took to X to announce, "Actor #RoboShankar passed away.. He was 46.. He was getting treated in a Private hospital in Chennai... He recovered from jaundice some months back.."

Who Is Robo Shankar Wife?

Robo Shankar was married to Priyanka Shankar. On their 22nd marriage anniversary, Priyanka penned down a heartfelt note for her husband saying, "My only wish is to spend the rest of the year holding your hand like this. Happy 22nd anniversary my dear sweet heart Sankarammaaaaa."

As per the reports, Priyanka made her acting debut in the year 2020 with Kanni Maadam. She is an artist, plus size model, and a dancer. She was also a contestant in Cook With Comali Season 1. Besides this, Priyanka was also one of the finalists of reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru (Kpy) Season 8.

Talking about her dream, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Live to the point of envying your enemy💪 Die to the point of shedding tears for that enemy (as translated) This is my dream."

Priyanka Shankar's official Instagram handle is @kpy8priyankasankar. She has 243K followers on social media.

On Valentine's Day (2024), Priyanka penned another heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, "Even if I fought a thousand fights with you... The truth is that my life is not without you. Let us be lovers till we die. Happy Valentine's Day. Happy Valentine's day & I Love You My Sweet Husband & Sweet heart Sankaramaaaa....(as translated)." Read the full post here:

Tamil comedian Robo Shankar and his wife Priyanka had a daughter named Indraja Shankar. She is a former actress who worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Indraja recently shared a picture with her husband and their their kid ons social media with caption, "En chella kannane vaa...❤️😍 Krishna jayanthi celebration at home...❤️."