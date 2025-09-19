Robo Shankar Funeral: Here’s When & Where Late Comedian’s Last Rites Will Take Place

Robo Shankar Funeral: Robo Shankar, a celebrated actor and comedian, has died at the age of 46. He passed away on September 18, 2025. Known for his role in the film "Maari" alongside Dhanush, Robo Shankar was recently hospitalised after collapsing on a TV show set. He was filming with his wife, Priyanka Shankar. Initially thought to be due to dehydration and fluctuating blood pressure, he spent his final moments in the ICU of a Chennai hospital. The sudden passing of Robo Shankar has left an indelible mark on the Tamil film community. His unique comedic style and memorable performances have endeared him to audiences across India.

Reports indicate that Robo Shankar had been battling jaundice for several months and was still recovering. His noticeable weight loss had already worried fans. The news of his unexpected death has deeply affected the Tamil film industry, as well as his family and admirers. Robo Shankar leaves behind his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja Shankar, who is married to Karthick and has a son with him. Ever since the news of Robo Shankar's sudden demise surfaced, the social media has been flooded with condolence messages.

Robo Shankar Funeral Date & Time

According to a report published in the Times of India, Robo Shankar's last rites will take place on September 19 morning in Chennai at his residence. However, the exact timings of the funeral is yet to be revealed.

For the uninitiated, Robo Shankar gained popularity by performing robot dances at village events during the initial days of his career. His acting career began with the 2011 film "Rowthiram." Since then, he has appeared in numerous films, including "Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara," "Yaaruda Mahesh," "Kappal," "Vaayai Moodi Pesavum," "Touring Talkies," "Si3," and "Maari 2." Recently, he participated in the second season of "Top Cooku Dupe Cooku" but was eliminated last week.