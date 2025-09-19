Robo Shankar Funeral: Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably As Dhanush Pays Last Respects To Maari Co-Star- Watch

Robo Shankar Funeral: Robo Shankar, a well-loved actor and comedian, has passed away at the age of 46. Known for his role in "Maari" with Dhanush, Robo Shankar breathed his last on September 18, 2025. According to media reports, he was recently hospitalised after collapsing on a TV show set earlier this week. He was shooting along with his wife Priyanka Shankar. Initially believed to be due to dehydration and fluctuating blood pressure, he spent his last moments in the ICU of a Chennai hospital.

The sudden demise of Robo Shankar has left a significant impact on the Tamil film community. His unique comedic style and unforgettable performances have endeared him to audiences across India. The news of his unexpected passing has deeply affected not only the industry but also his family and fans. While social media abuzz with condolence messages from his friends and fans, several fans were seen attending his funeral to pay their last respects to Robo Shankar.

Dhanush Mourns Robo Shankar's Demise

Dhanush, who had shared the screen with Robo Shankar, was seen attending the late actor's funeral in Chennai today and got emotional as he paid his last respects to his Maari co-star. He was seen standing strong by Robo Shankar's family in this time of need.

Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At Robo Shankar's Funeral

In a heartbreaking moment, Robo Shankar's daughter Indraja Shankar was seen crying inconsolably during the late actor's funeral. She was visibly shaken with the sudden demise of her father and Dhanush was seen consoling her.

For the uninitiated, Robo Shankar first caught the public's eye with his unique robot dance performances at village gatherings. His journey into acting began with the 2011 movie "Rowthiram." Over the years, he has been part of several films like "Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara," "Yaaruda Mahesh," and "Kappal." His filmography also includes titles such as "Vaayai Moodi Pesavum," "Touring Talkies," "Si3," and "Maari 2". In addition to his film roles, Robo Shankar recently took part in the second season of the television show "Top Cooku Dupe Cooku." However, his journey on the show ended last week when he was eliminated.