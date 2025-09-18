Robo Shankar Health Update: Actor In Intensive Care After On-Set Collapse: Report

Robo Shankar Health Update: Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chennai after collapsing during a film shoot earlier this week. According to a report by Cinema Express, the incident took place on Monday when the actor suddenly experienced a fluctuation in his blood pressure while working on the set of a recently launched project.

Following his collapse, he was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where doctors conducted preliminary tests before moving him to the ICU for close observation. Sources quoted in the Cinema Express report indicated that his condition remains critical, with a team of specialists overseeing his treatment around the clock. The sudden health setback is thought to be connected to previous medical concerns he has been dealing with.

Robo Shankar had earlier undergone treatment for jaundice, which kept him away from professional commitments for a significant period. His visible weight loss during that recovery phase had already drawn public concern. Despite these challenges, he made a return to television programs and film projects, resuming his busy schedule in the entertainment industry.

Robo Shankar: From Stage Performer to Screen Actor

Shankar became popularly known as "Robo Shankar" after performing robotic-style dances at local stage shows before his film career began. As noted in publicly available biographical information, he initially worked as a mimicry artist and was first offered a role by director Gokul in Rowthiram (2011), though his portions did not make it to the final cut. His breakthrough came in Gokul's Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013), which established him as a recognizable face in Tamil cinema.

In the following years, Shankar appeared in films such as Yaaruda Mahesh, Kappal, and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014). Critics particularly noticed his comedic timing in Maari (2015), where his one-liners and screen presence drew attention. He has also taken on diverse roles, including playing a negative character in Touring Talkies (2015).

Outside his own career, his family has also ventured into the entertainment field. His daughter Indraja appeared in the sports drama Bigil and participated in Zee Tamil's reality show Survivor, while his wife Priyanka Shankar made her acting debut in the film Kanni Maadam (2020).

As of now, no official medical bulletin has been released by the hospital treating Robo Shankar. Updates regarding his progress are awaited, while members of the film and television community continue to keep a close watch on his condition.