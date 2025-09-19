Robo Shankar Movies: Tamil Actor And Comedian Passes Away At 46, Final Film Released Weeks Before Death

Robo Shankar Death: Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar, known for his distinctive body language and comic timing, passed away in Chennai on Thursday, September 18, 2025. He was 46.

The actor had been admitted to a private hospital in the city earlier this week after collapsing on a film set. Doctors at GEM Hospital stated that he was brought in with serious internal complications, including gastrointestinal bleeding and multi-organ failure. Despite intensive treatment in the ICU for two days, he died on Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. (Source: The Hindu).

From Stage Performer to Film Actor With Over 80 Roles

Born Shankar in Madurai, he first became popular in village stage shows for his robot-style dances, which earned him the nickname "Robo." Before his entry into mainstream cinema, he was active as a mimicry artist and also appeared in television programs such as Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?, which provided him wider recognition.

Robo Shankar began taking up minor film roles in the 2000s, including brief appearances in Padayappa (1999) and Rowthiram (2011). His breakthrough came with Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013), directed by Gokul, where his comic role brought him into the limelight. This was followed by Balaji Mohan's Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), which further established him as a recognizable face in Tamil cinema.

He later worked in several commercially successful films such as Maari (2015), Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (2016), Irumbu Thirai (2018), Ajith Kumar's Viswasam (2019), Vishal's Chakra (2021), and Vikram's Cobra (2022). His screen presence often stood out, particularly in comedy sequences, though he occasionally played negative characters as well.

Over the course of his career, Robo Shankar acted in more than 80 films, spanning a variety of genres. His final film, Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu, was released on August 29, 2025, just weeks before his death.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. His daughter, Indraja Shankar, also works in the film industry and appeared in Vijay's Bigil (2019).

Industry Figures Pay Their Respects

Robo Shankar's sudden death has left the Tamil film industry in shock. Actors and political leaders visited his residence to pay their respects. According to reports, actor Dhanush and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin personally met the family to offer condolences, while veteran actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan expressed grief through a social media post.