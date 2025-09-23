Sai Pallavi Fans Slam Trolls: ‘What You Expect, A Saree Underwater?’ Actress Backed For Wearing A Swimsuit

During a beach holiday, Sai Pallavi's swimwear choice drew criticism on social media, but her fans defended her right to choose. They emphasised personal freedom and respect for individuality. Sai is also set to appear in upcoming major projects, showcasing her talent and authenticity.

Sai Pallavi, renowned for her understated style in films, often opts for traditional Indian attire and avoids revealing outfits. Recently, she and her sister, Pooja Kannan, enjoyed a beach holiday. Pooja shared their vacation photos on Instagram, sparking criticism from some users over Sai's choice of swimwear. However, her fans quickly came to her defence.

Social Media Reactions

One user remarked sarcastically about Sai's traditional on-screen persona versus her real-life bikini choice. Another commented on the contrast between her reel and real life. Despite this, Sai's supporters were vocal in defending her right to wear what she pleases.

A fan stated, "To those few comments people wear a swimsuit while swimming!! People can wear what they are comfortable with. It's their choice." Another added that Sai has always been modest in personal life and deserves respect for who she is.

Fans Stand By Her

Another supporter questioned the expectation of wearing a saree underwater, emphasising that it's Sai's decision what to wear. A different fan pointed out the difference between real life and reel life, asserting that Sai has every right to choose her attire without facing judgment.

The comments section was filled with similar sentiments from fans who respected Sai Pallavi's choices and individuality. They highlighted the importance of personal freedom and privacy in one's life.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for two major projects. She will debut in Bollywood alongside Junaid Khan in a film set to release this November. Additionally, she will portray Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, with its first part scheduled for Diwali 2026.

Sai Pallavi continues to be admired not only for her acting skills but also for staying true to herself both on and off-screen. Her fans' unwavering support reflects their appreciation for her authenticity and talent.