Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Vijay Antony's Movie Online

Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: Tamil audiences were introduced to Shakthi Thirumagan, a political action thriller, when it hit theaters on September 19, 2025. Directed and written by Arun Prabu, the film features Vijay Antony in the lead, alongside Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini, Riya Jithu, Master Keshav, and other supporting actors. The movie was released in Tamil along with its Telugu dubbed version, Bhadrakali, across multiple regions.

Produced under Vijay Antony Film Corporation with music also composed by Vijay Antony, the film follows a central character navigating complex political and bureaucratic systems. The storyline explores issues of corruption, public projects, and social responsibility, while the protagonist engages with authorities, negotiates disputes, and works to provide assistance to marginalized communities.

Technical Crew Details and Upcoming OTT Streaming of Shakthi Thirumagan

The film's technical team includes Shelley R. Calist as director of photography, editors Raymond Derrick Crasta and Dinsa, and action director Rajashekar. Art direction was handled by Sreeraman, with costume design by Anusha Meenakshi and hair and makeup by Seeralan Mani. VFX supervision was managed by Aaditya Maran, Sanath TG, and Satish CD, while special effects were overseen by Selvaraj M. The sound department included Vijay Rathnam as sound designer and AM Rahmathulla handling the 5.1 surround mix.

Several associate and assistant directors contributed to the film, with D. Naveen Kumar serving as executive producer. Production coordination was managed by Rakesh Krishnamoorthy, with Rekha acting as the film's PRO.

Fans looking to watch the film online will have the opportunity to do so soon. Shakthi Thirumagan will begin streaming digitally on October 24, 2025, with availability in Tamil and Malayalam languages. The streaming announcement was shared on Jio Hotstar's social media, highlighting the film's central character and political storyline.

The film's release on Jio Hotstar will allow audiences who missed its theatrical run to engage with its narrative. With the digital premiere approaching, the film will be available through standard subscription plans on Jio Hotstar.