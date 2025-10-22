Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Antony's Action Thriller Movie Online

Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: After its theatrical release last month, Shakthi Thirumagan, starring Vijay Antony, is gearing up for its digital debut. The Tamil political action thriller, directed by Arun Prabu, opened in cinemas on September 19, 2025, alongside its Telugu-dubbed version titled Bhadrakali.

Political Drama Led by Vijay Antony Gears Up for Digital Release

The story follows Kittu, a mediator and lobby agent who operates within Tamil Nadu's political and bureaucratic systems. His work involves negotiating between officials and interest groups, often handling matters related to land, public projects, and administrative disputes. As events unfold, Kittu becomes involved in a network of corruption and power struggles that expose deeper systemic issues. These developments force him to confront legal investigations and personal dilemmas while continuing to assist those in need. The narrative focuses on the intersecting forces of politics, influence, and accountability in a charged socio-political environment.

Vijay Antony not only headlines the project but also composed the film's score and produced it under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. The supporting cast includes Sunil Kripalani, Trupthi Ravindra, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, and Cell Murugan. The film's technical team features cinematography by Shelley R. Calist and editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta and Dinsa, with Rajashekar handling the action choreography.

Following its theatrical run, Shakthi Thirumagan is now set for its OTT premiere. The film will begin streaming on October 24, 2025, on Jio Hotstar in Tamil and Malayalam.

Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony and presented by Meera Vijay Antony, the film brings together a large crew of technicians, including art director Sreeraman, costume designer Anusha Meenakshi, and VFX supervisors Aaditya Maran, Sanath TG, and Satish CD.

Shakthi Thirumagan presents a politically themed narrative that explores influence, decision-making, and the workings of power through its central character. As the film makes its way to streaming, audiences who missed its theatrical run will have a chance to experience it online.