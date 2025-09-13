Shalini Pandey Joins Dhanush’s Next Directorial Idly Kadai

Actress Shalini Pandey is all set to star opposite Dhanush in his much anticipated directorial venture Idly Kadai. The film, which also features Dhanush in a leading role, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay. Backed by producer Aakash Baskaran and set to a powerful score by acclaimed composer GV Prakash Kumar, Idly Kadai promises to be a unique cinematic experience.

Shalini Pandey, who shot to fame with her breakout role in Arjun Reddy, has continued to impress audiences and critics alike with her emotionally resonant and consistent performances in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the recently released Maharaj.

Her choice of roles has reflected both range and depth, establishing her as one of the most compelling talents of her generation.

Idly Kadai marks a special chapter in her journey , not only is it her first collaboration with Dhanush, an actor-director known for his distinctive storytelling, but the role itself is one that she describes as "emotionally rich and creatively fulfilling. Shalini Pandey said "Working with Dhanush sir is such a huge honour, both as an actor and as my director. I've had such fun and learned a great deal on this set, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created together."

As anticipation builds around Idly Kadai which is set to release on October 1, the film is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ventures in contemporary Indian cinema, blending strong storytelling, music, and performances.