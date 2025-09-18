Get Updates
Shruti Haasan Bids Farewell To Preethi, Hints At Exciting New Project

By
Shruti Haasan has set social media buzzing once again. The actress-singer, who recently won hearts with her role as Preethi in Coolie, took to Instagram to share that she has wrapped up that chapter and is already on to her next film. With a heartfelt "bye" to Preethi, Shruti left fans intrigued about what's coming next.

While details of the new project remain under wraps, the timing of her post has sparked speculation. Is Shruti heading into another pan-India commercial spectacle, or could this be a more experimental outing aligned with her edgy, artistic side? Known for balancing blockbuster entertainers with her rock-punk musical identity, Shruti's choices have often kept audiences guessing.

Fans, meanwhile, are flooding her comments with predictions-some hoping to see her in a high-octane action thriller, others rooting for a deeply emotional drama. Whatever the genre, the excitement is clear: Shruti's farewell to Preethi is also the beginning of a new chapter that promises to keep her audience hooked

