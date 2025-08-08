Single Pasanga: Zee Tamil’s Show Launches With Star Judges Parthiban, Alya Manasa, And Shruthika

Chennai, 6th August 2025: Zee Tamil continues to lead the way in regional entertainment by introducing fresh and entertaining formats that resonate with today's viewers. Strengthening its non-fiction line up the channel is all set to launch 'Single Pasanga' a new reality show that brings together entertainment humour and transformation. To mark the occasion an exclusive press meet was hosted in Chennai offering a first glimpse into the show.

Single Pasanga follows the journey of ten young bachelors who are paired with celebrity participants known as Angels. Together as pairs they take on weekly challenges that test their charm confidence and communication skills. While the bachelors and Angels support each other throughout the competition they are also guided by a team of expert mentors behind the scenes. With support and guidance from the Mentors and Angels the participants go through a journey of transformation as they compete for the title of the most eligible bachelor.

The press briefing was held at EVP Film City Chennai in the presence of the show's judges Parthiban, Alia Manasa and Shruthika along with anchor Manimegalai. The team shared their excitement about the show's format and what sets it apart in the world of Tamil reality television.

Speaking at the event, actor and judge of Single Pasang, Parthiban said, "'Single Pasanga' is not just a show about love - it's about self-discovery, transformation, and confidence. It's inspiring to see these young men step out of their comfort zones and embark on a journey of understanding themselves."

Alya Manasa, Actor & Judge, Single Pasanga shared, " Drawing on my own experiences with love and relationships, I believe I can provide meaningful and relatable advice to the single men participating in the show."

She further added that the show would be an exciting mix of music, dance, and acting.

Shruthika, Actor & Judge, Single Pasanga expressed her thoughts by saying, "This is a unique and engaging show with an interesting concept that's sure to attract viewers. It's packed with a lot of fun and surprising elements."

'Single Pasanga' is a fun, bold, and highly relevant show for today's generation. It will bring a refreshing and new experience to Zee Tamil's lineup of reality shows. With its vibrant tone engaging concept and lively energy Single Pasanga is all set to bring a refreshing new experience to Zee Tamil's weekend line up.