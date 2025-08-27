Tamil Star Vijay In Trouble; Booked After Bouncers Allegedly Push TVK Worker At Madurai Conference

Tamil actor Vijay is embroiled in controversy after an FIR was filed against him for crowd mishandling during the TVK conference in Madurai. A fan incident further highlights the risks during public appearances, as legal proceedings continue.

Tamil actor Vijay recently found himself embroiled in controversy following an incident at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference in Madurai district on August 20. An FIR has been lodged against Vijay and ten others, accusing them of mishandling the crowd during the event. The situation escalated when a worker named Sarathkumar sustained a chest injury after allegedly being pushed by Vijay's bouncers while attempting to climb a ramp.

The complaint was filed by Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP's office, alleging that TVK chief Vijay's security team had manhandled him. Consequently, the Kunnam police registered a case against Vijay and his security personnel. The venue, designed to accommodate over 1.5 lakh attendees, witnessed large crowds gathering early to see Vijay, who drew significant attention as the party's founder-leader.

Viral Incident with Fan

In another incident that gained traction online, a fan was seen precariously hanging off a railing to catch Vijay's attention. As Vijay moved through the crowd on a long ramp, police and security urged the fan to descend for safety reasons. Upon noticing him, Vijay approached, accepted a book from him, and continued his way.

The viral clip further showed another fan breaking through security to grab Vijay by the shoulders in excitement before being pulled back by security personnel. These incidents highlight the fervent admiration fans have for the actor and their eagerness to interact with him despite potential risks.

Vijay's Professional Endeavours

On the professional front, 51-year-old Vijay was last seen in "The Greatest of All Time," released in 2024. The film featured notable actors like Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila. Looking ahead, Vijay is set to star in "Jana Nayagan," which is scheduled for release in 2026.

Despite these recent events and controversies surrounding him at public gatherings, actor Vijay has yet to issue any statement regarding the incident involving his bouncers at the TVK rally. His silence leaves many awaiting his response as legal proceedings unfold.