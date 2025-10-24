Tamil Superstar Sivakarthikeyan Visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office; New Pan-India Collaboration On Cards?

Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan was recently spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai, and his visit has started a wave of excitement among fans and film lovers. This visit has made everyone curious about whether the two are planning to work together on a new project.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers, known for delivering some of the biggest and most iconic cult classics. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan has built a huge fan base with his charm, humour, and versatility in Tamil cinema. The thought of these two talented names coming together has created quite a buzz across social media.

While neither Sivakarthikeyan nor Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spoken about the reason for the visit, it has got people talking. Whatever the reason may be, this meeting has surely caught the attention of the fans. When a creative filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali meets a crowd-favourite star like Sivakarthikeyan, one can't help but wonder - what's cooking?