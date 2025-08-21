TVK Maanadu Date And Time: Vijay To Address Party Workers At Madurai Conference

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Maanadu: Madurai is set to witness a major political gathering as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) holds its second state conference at Parapathi in Kariapatti taluk. The event, as reported by Oneindia, is being organised on a 500-acre ground along the Madurai-Thoothukudi national highway, with extensive preparations underway.

According to Oneindia, the conference is scheduled to begin in the afternoon (3.30 pm) and run into the evening (7.30 pm), featuring a mix of cultural and political programs. Folk artists from Thanjavur and Madurai will open the event with traditional performances such as Karakattam, Oyilattam, and Silambattam, setting the stage for the political proceedings.

A massive dais and ramp have been constructed for TVK president Vijay, who is expected to arrive around 4 p.m. to address party cadres and the public. His speech is anticipated to focus on motivating party workers and outlining strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay will also take part in a ceremonial flag hoisting to mark the official start of the meet.

Crowd Arrangements and Safety Measures

Organisers have prepared for a turnout of about 1.5 lakh attendees, with large seating arrangements and six designated parking areas set up for officials and volunteers. The anticipated crowd is expected to cause traffic congestion in the Parapathi region, leading local authorities to keep schools and colleges in Kariapatti and Aviyur closed for the day.

Vijay, who arrived in Madurai earlier, personally reviewed the preparations and instructed party members to maintain strict discipline. In a note circulated to cadres, he urged senior citizens, pregnant women, children, and differently-abled supporters to watch the proceedings from home for their safety.

Vijay's Political Message

Vijay, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, after announcing his decision to enter politics. Drawing inspiration from earlier watershed moments in Tamil Nadu politics, he has described the upcoming 2026 elections as "historic," aligning TVK's vision with what he calls "Conscience Democracy."

As Oneindia reported, Vijay likened the Madurai conference to a turning point that will set the political tone for his party. In his note to cadres, he assured them of success through "strategy and discipline," while expressing confidence about TVK's future.

Meanwhile, Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is expected to be his final acting role before fully transitioning into politics. The film is slated for release in January 2026, just months before the state elections, further underscoring his political shift.

With preparations nearing completion and expectations running high, attention now turns to Madurai, where TVK's state conference is likely to signal how the party positions itself in Tamil Nadu's political landscape ahead of 2026.