Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen Film

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date: The Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, is set to stream on OTT soon. Fans can catch the film on Prime Video starting August 22, 2025, with the streaming release available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic action comedy, heads to OTT

Directed and written by Pandiraj, Thalaivan Thalaivii is produced under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, with TG Thyagarajan presenting. The project also lists Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan as producers, while G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are credited as co-producers. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by M. Sukumar and editing handled by Pradeep E. Ragav.

The film was first announced in August 2024 under the working title VJS51, marking Vijay Sethupathi's 51st leading role. Principal photography took place between August 2024 and February 2025, with shooting locations including Chennai and Tiruchirappalli.

Thalaivan Thalaivii was released in theaters on July 25, 2025. According to the makers, the film explores the dynamics of a strong-willed couple, blending elements of romance, action, and comedy. The narrative traces the highs and lows of the relationship, intertwining love, conflict, and chaos into the story's central arc.

Alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film features Yogi Babu in a supporting role. The technical team includes K. Veerasamar as art director, Kalai Kingson as stunt master, and Baba Bhaskar handling choreography. Costume design is credited to Poornima Ramaswamy and K. Nataraj, while M.R. Rajakrishnan oversaw audiography and Arun S Mani worked on sound design. Other key contributions include VFX production by B.R. Venkatesh, DI by Prasath Somasekar, and still photography by Theni Murugan. Publicity and promotional design were managed by Gopi Prasannaa, with Nikil Murukan serving as the film's PRO.

Music rights for Thalaivan Thalaivii are held by Think Music, with lyrics penned by Vivek and Karthi Netha and music supervision by Santhosh Kumar.

With the OTT release around the corner, audiences who missed the theatrical screening now have the opportunity to stream the film across multiple languages on Prime Video.