Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen Film Online

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date: The Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, is now set for its digital premiere. The film will arrive on Prime Video on August 22, 2025. It will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, giving audiences across regions access to the title.

Written and directed by Pandiraj, the film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, with TG Thyagarajan presenting. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are credited as producers, while G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth served as co-producers. The film's technical team includes Santhosh Narayanan as music composer, M. Sukumar as cinematographer, and Pradeep E. Ragav as editor.

A Story Of Love, Conflict, And Chaos Comes To Streaming

The project was first confirmed in August 2024 under the working title VJS51, signifying Vijay Sethupathi's 51st film as a lead actor. Its official title, Thalaivan Thalaivii, was revealed in May 2025. Filming was carried out between August 2024 and February 2025, with Chennai and Tiruchirappalli serving as key shooting locations.

Thalaivan Thalaivii hit cinemas on July 25, 2025. The makers have described it as a rugged love story, focusing on the intense dynamics between a couple. The narrative blends romance, action, and comedy while exploring themes of love, conflict, and turbulence in relationships.

Alongside Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film also stars Yogi Babu. The production brought together a large technical team, with K. Veerasamar as art director, Kalai Kingson coordinating stunt sequences, and Baba Bhaskar managing choreography. Costumes were designed by Poornima Ramaswamy and K. Nataraj. Sound design was handled by Arun S Mani, while M.R. Rajakrishnan oversaw audiography. Post-production work included VFX under B.R. Venkatesh and DI by Prasath Somasekar of Knack Studios. Stills photography was managed by Theni Murugan, while publicity materials were designed by Gopi Prasannaa. The film's PRO was Nikil Murukan.

Music rights are held by Think Music, with lyrics written by Vivek and Karthi Netha. Santhosh Kumar served as music supervisor. Subtitles have been provided by Rekhs.

With the digital launch scheduled for August 22, viewers who did not catch the film in theaters will soon be able to watch it online across multiple languages on Prime Video.