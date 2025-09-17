Thandakaaranyam First Review: Early Reaction Emerges For Dinesh And Kalaiyarasan's Action Thriller Film

Thandakaaranyam First Review: With just two days left for its theatrical release, Thandakaaranyam has begun drawing attention in the Tamil film industry. The action thriller, directed and written by Athiyan Athirai, is set to release on September 19, 2025. Ahead of its arrival, film industry tracker Ramesh Bala has shared his views on the movie through his social media account.

In his latest post on X, Ramesh Bala rated the film 3.75 out of 5, noting that it highlights how marginalized communities are affected by systemic manipulation. He mentioned that the film unfolds against the backdrop of Naxal activity in Central and Eastern India, indicating that the narrative draws from sensitive social and political themes.

Ramesh Bala also referred to the performances of the cast, pointing out Kalaiyarasan's effort and describing Dinesh's role as impactful. He acknowledged supporting contributions from Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Bala Saravanan, Aruldoss, and Muthukumar. Technical credits were also highlighted in his post, with mentions of music composer Justin Prabhakaran, editor Selva RK, and cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja. He concluded his remarks by recognizing Athiyan Athirai for bringing forward a story linked to a lesser-discussed chapter in history, while also crediting Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions for backing the project.

Thandakaaranyam Features Strong Cast and Technical Crew

Produced under the banners of Neelam Productions and Learn and Teach Production Private Limited, Thandakaaranyam stars Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Bala Saravanan, and Aruldoss, among others.

The film's storyline, as shared by the makers, centers on Murugan, a young man from a tribal village along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. After losing his job in the forest department, Murugan decides to join the Indian Army, driven by his long-standing admiration for uniformed services. However, once enlisted, he finds the realities of military life starkly different from his expectations, setting the stage for the events of the film.

Behind the scenes, Thandakaaranyam features music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja, and editing by Selva RK. Art direction is handled by T. Ramalingam, while action choreography is by Stunner Sam, PC Stunts, and A.S. Sudeshkumar. The technical team also includes lyricists Umadevi, Thanikodi, and Debbie Pari, with choreography by Sri Krish.

As anticipation builds for the release, Ramesh Bala's remarks mark one of the earliest industry reactions to the film. With its theatrical debut set for September 19, audiences will soon be able to see how Athiyan Athirai's vision translates on screen.