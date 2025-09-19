Thandakaaranyam X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Dinesh And Kalaiyarasan's Action Thriller Film

Thandakaaranyam X Review: The Tamil action thriller Thandakaaranyam, starring V R Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, hit theaters on September 19, 2025. Written and directed by Athiyan Athirai, the film explores the life of Murugan, a man from tribal villages along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, whose admiration for uniformed services leads him to join the Indian Army. The narrative examines the contrast between his expectations and the realities of his new role, highlighting personal and systemic challenges faced by individuals in such institutions.

Alongside Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, the film features Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Bala Saravanan, and Aruldoss in supporting roles. The project is a joint production between Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Learn and Teach Production Private Limited, led by Sai Devanand S and Sai Venkateswaran. The musical score is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Pratheep Kaliraja and editing by Selva RK.

Technical and Creative Team

The production brought together several experienced technicians. T. Ramalingam managed the art direction, while Stunner Sam, PC Stunts, and A.S. Sudeshkumar coordinated the action sequences. Sound design was overseen by Suren G and S. Alagiakoothan, and color grading was completed by S. Madheswaran. The film's choreography was by Sri Krish, with costumes by Subier and makeup by Nanjil S. Pandiyarajan. Publicity and still photography were managed by Kabilan and Vinayak, respectively.

Audience Response

With the release, viewers began sharing their opinions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). While detailed critical reviews are still forthcoming, these early posts offer insight into how the film is being received by the public. Initial audience feedback, as seen on X, is highlighted below.

As screenings continue, more comprehensive audience and critic responses are expected to emerge, which will shape the broader perception of the film.

With its release, Thandakaaranyam adds to the growing slate of action-oriented dramas in Tamil cinema for 2025. Its performance in the coming weeks, both in terms of box office numbers and word-of-mouth, will likely determine its overall impact within the industry.