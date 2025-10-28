Thirumangalyam Premiere Date: Zee Tamil’s New Show Is A Story About Love, Truth And Destiny - DEETS

Thirumangalyam, a captivating new love triangle drama on Zee Tamil, premieres on 3rd November 2025. The story follows Mahalakshmi navigating love and family struggles, promising engaging twists and emotional depth.

Zee Tamil, a popular channel in Tamil Nadu, is known for its engaging shows and unforgettable characters. Adding to its prime-time lineup is a new love triangle drama, set to premiere on 3rd November 2025. The show, titled Thirumangalyam, will air from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. It promises to captivate audiences with its blend of drama, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Thirumangalyam introduces viewers to Mahalakshmi, portrayed by Megha Mahesh. She is a kind-hearted village girl believed to bring good fortune to those around her. However, her life is far from easy as she faces the cruelty of her stepmother Mohanavalli, played by Sangeetha Balan. Additionally, she must navigate the selfish schemes of her greedy relatives.

Love Triangle Drama

Just when Mahalakshmi's future seems bleak with an unwanted marriage looming, fate intervenes. Thiru, a principled young businessman played by Prithviraj, steps in to marry her. However, Thiru's heart already belongs to Divya, portrayed by Gayathri. This complex love triangle raises questions about whether love and truth will prevail or if destiny has other plans.

The show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Madhu Mohan, Sasi Laya, Vanitha, Auditor Sridhar, Varalakshmi, Kavitha, Gowtham, Kaveri, Dineshan, David Mano, and Livingston. Each actor adds their unique flair to the narrative. With its mix of family drama and romance intertwined with destiny's unpredictability, Thirumangalyam aims to resonate with viewers across generations.

Premiere Details

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Thirumangalyam on 3rd November 2025. Catch it every Monday through Friday at 7:30 PM exclusively on Zee Tamil. Will Mahalakshmi find happiness amidst the chaos? Tune in to discover how this captivating story unfolds.