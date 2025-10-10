Trisha Krishnan's Wedding Buzz Grows Stronger; Reports Hint At Match Approved By Family

Trisha Krishnan's Marriage Rumors Surface Again: Speculation surrounding Trisha Krishnan's personal life has once again taken center stage, with fresh reports suggesting that the celebrated Tamil and Telugu actress may soon be tying the knot. According to a report by Siasat, Trisha's parents have approved a potential match for her, a businessman from Chandigarh who is said to have recently expanded his ventures from Australia to India. Both families have reportedly shared a long-standing acquaintance, though neither Trisha nor her family has issued any confirmation so far.

The rumors come at a time when Trisha continues to maintain a strong presence in the South Indian film industry, with a career spanning over two decades. Despite her enduring stardom, her private life has often been a subject of speculation. Earlier, as quoted by Siasat, the actress had remarked that while she is open to marriage if she meets the right person, she believes "the right time hasn't come yet." She also mentioned being content with her current life and work, emphasizing that she prefers to focus on her professional commitments for now.

As noted by Asianet News English, this is not the first time the actress's personal life has drawn attention. In 2015, Trisha was engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian, but the engagement was later called off. Reports at the time suggested that differences over her decision to continue acting after marriage led to the split.

Rumored Relationship with Co-star Vijay

Over the years, Trisha has also been linked by fans to her co-star Vijay, following their successful on-screen collaborations in the mid-2000s. Their reunion in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo (2023) reignited public curiosity, though both actors have consistently denied any romantic involvement. Vijay has been married to Sangeetha since 1999, and the two share two children.

Trisha's Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Trisha remains one of South India's most respected and enduring actors. With acclaimed performances in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Kodi, 96, and Ponniyin Selvan, she has established herself as a consistent performer across genres. Her upcoming projects include Vishwambhara, co-starring Chiranjeevi, and the Tamil film Karuppu, both of which are expected to add to her already expansive filmography.

As of now, the actress has not addressed the latest wave of reports. Whether the speculation about her impending marriage holds any truth remains to be seen, but fans appear eager to hear directly from Trisha before drawing conclusions.