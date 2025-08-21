TVK Maanadu Update: Crowd Turns Out In Large Numbers For Second State-Level Conference Of Vijay's Party

TVK Maanadu Update: The second state-level conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, drew a massive turnout at Parapathi in Madurai district on Thursday, August 21, 2025. More than 10 lakh volunteers and party supporters reportedly participated in the event, with many arriving from different parts of Tamil Nadu since Wednesday night.

The gathering marks the second major state-level meeting of the party, which Vijay established in February 2024, eight months before hosting its first conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district on October 27, 2024.

TVK Conference Sees Folk Performances and Speeches from Party Leaders

The conference began with cultural performances by folk artists as attendees filled the venue. A special song composed for the event played as Vijay appeared on stage, walking along a ramp that extended into the crowd. He waved at supporters and greeted party leaders present on the dais.

The party president also paid floral tributes to portraits of TVK's ideological leaders before hoisting the party flag, signaling the formal commencement of the conference. Following this, party leaders present on stage collectively took the party pledge.

According to a report by The Hindu, key addresses were delivered by N. Anand, general secretary of TVK, and K.G. Arunraj, the party's general secretary of propaganda and policy, who resigned from the Indian Revenue Service to join the party. Both leaders spoke to cadres and supporters, outlining aspects of the party's vision and organizational plans.

The event at Parapathi attracted significant attention due to the sheer size of the crowd and the participation of volunteers from across the state. The scale of the gathering highlights the party's organizational reach across Tamil Nadu ahead of future political activities.