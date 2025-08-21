TVK Maanadu Vijay Speech Highlights: What The Actor-Turned-Politician Said About BJP, DMK, And Party Vision

TVK Maanadu Vijay Speech: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay addressed his party's second state-level conference at Parapathi in Madurai district on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The speech, delivered amid a large turnout of party volunteers and supporters, outlined the party's stance on upcoming political contests and key issues affecting Tamil Nadu.

Vijay described TVK's ideological and political positioning, stating that the party considers the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its ideological adversary and the DMK as its political opponent. He emphasized that TVK does not intend to join any "selfish" alliances and framed the party's future approach as "self-respect oriented."

During the address, Vijay raised concerns regarding state-specific issues, including the treatment of fishermen, the NEET examination, and matters affecting women and minority communities. He also referenced historical political figures, such as late AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, linking their legacies to the party's vision.

Vijay Addresses Leadership, Welfare Priorities, and Election Plans at TVK Maanadu

Vijay's comments extended to central and state leadership. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre for policies he said overlooked Tamil Nadu's interests. He also questioned DMK Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's administration, particularly in relation to women, government employees, and other sections of the public.

The speech included symbolic imagery, with Vijay comparing himself to a lion and calling his party members 'lion cubs,' including the women members, whom he referred to as 'lionesses.' He highlighted the party's focus on safety and welfare, including youth, farmers, laborers, weavers, fisherfolk, the disabled, elderly, and transgender persons.

In a major announcement Vijay stated he would contest from Madurai East, Madurai South, Usilampatti, Mellur, and all of Madurai, and in all 234 constituencies, implying that votes for TVK candidates across the state would also count as support for him personally.

Throughout his address, Vijay reflected on his political journey, responding to skepticism about his transition from cinema to politics. He reiterated that his commitment is to the people of Tamil Nadu and emphasized the importance of honesty and accountability in leadership.

The conference combined Vijay's speech with cultural performances and ceremonial proceedings, including flag hoisting and a collective party pledge by leaders present on stage. The event was attended by party officials, including General Secretary N. Anand and the party's propaganda and policy general secretary, K.G. Arunraj. Vijay's parents were also present at the event.