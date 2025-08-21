TVK Maanadu: Where To Watch Vijay's Speech From His Party's State Conference Online And On TV

TVK Maanadu 2.0: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is holding its second state-level conference in Madurai, an event that has already drawn a massive crowd of supporters. According to a report by Oneindia, the gathering is being seen as a significant moment for the fledgling political party as it looks ahead to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The event, known as Maanadu 2.0, is being staged on a vast 500-acre site in Parapathi, Kariapatti taluk. The venue has been fitted with extensive arrangements, including seating for close to two lakh people, multiple parking zones, and underground pipelines to provide drinking water. Food distribution points and medical teams have also been set up. To manage the crowd, authorities have deployed around 3,000 police personnel, along with 2,000 private guards and 300 women bouncers.

Cultural Programs and Political Messaging

The conference officially begins at 3.30 p.m. with a showcase of Tamil folk traditions. Artists from Madurai and Thanjavur are performing Karakattam, Oyilattam, and Silambattam, setting the stage for the evening's main political proceedings.

Vijay is expected to arrive around 4 p.m. and deliver a keynote address that will form the highlight of the event. As reported by Oneindia, his speech is likely to carry strong political undertones, with speculation that he may directly address criticisms from rival parties while consolidating his support base.

Where to Watch the Event

For those unable to travel to Madurai, the conference is being covered extensively through both television and digital platforms. Oneindia notes that several Tamil news channels, including Thanthi TV, Puthiyathalaimurai TV, News18 Tamil Nadu, and Polimer News, are broadcasting the proceedings live. In addition, the TVK's official YouTube channel is streaming the event, making it accessible to audiences outside Tamil Nadu as well.

Vijay's Political Path

Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in early 2024, describing the move as a permanent shift from cinema to politics. The Madurai conference is only the second major gathering for TVK, following its inaugural meet in Villupuram last year.

Vijay reportedly arrived in Madurai the previous evening after a road journey from Chennai and has been staying at a local hotel near Chintamani. The grounds are decorated with portraits of political icons, including C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran, alongside images of Vijay himself. Banners carry slogans invoking Madurai's legacy in Tamil politics.

The evening will close with Vijay's address, expected to be watched closely not just by his supporters but also by political observers tracking how TVK positions itself in Tamil Nadu's competitive political arena.