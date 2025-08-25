Vijay And Sangeetha Mark 26th Wedding Anniversary Amid Social Media Speculation And Political Spotlight

Vijay And Sangeetha Wedding Anniversary: Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have reached a milestone in their personal life, marking 26 years of marriage on August 25. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, remain one of the most talked-about pairs in the South Indian film industry, not only for their long-standing relationship but also for the speculation that has surrounded them in recent years.

Vijay, who is now deeply engaged in political activities through his newly launched party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been frequently in the public eye. However, Sangeetha's absence from recent political events and public appearances has continued to spark curiosity and fuel speculation about their relationship. The social media chatter regarding this increased following TVK's second state conference in Madurai last week, attended by Vijay's parents, veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shobha. While the actor shared warm moments with his parents on stage, netizens quickly noted that Sangeetha was not present.

Social media chatter grew louder, with many users questioning her absence, while others speculated, without confirmation, she may be living abroad.

Couple Maintains Silence Amid Ongoing Speculation

Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, on August 25, 1999. The couple have two children.

Despite the recent rumours, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, choosing to remain silent. Many fans have dismissed the chatter as baseless, arguing that such claims often surface around public figures. Some have also suggested that the timing of these rumours may be linked to Vijay's political debut, interpreting them as attempts to cast doubts on his personal life.

As Vijay shifts his focus on politics, his personal life continues to attract attention alongside his professional moves. For now, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has addressed the speculation, leaving their 26th wedding anniversary marked by both congratulations and speculation.